Dominion Energy Replacing Gas Lines in Canton

CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – Dominion Energy Ohio has another near-million-dollar pipe replacement program underway in Canton.

Since last week, crews have been working in the neighborhood at and around 14th Street and Willet Avenue SE.

In addition to replacing 9500 feet of mainline steel pipe with plastic, they are taking that same pipe right up to 80 houses and businesses in that area.

With that change, Dominion will be responsible for any repairs needed on those lines.

When the weather improves, Dominion will also repair sidewalks, driveways and approaches, and even grade and reseed yards.