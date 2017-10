When will people learn!?

Two people visiting Lone Elk park thought it would be a good idea to walk among a herd of elk, and attempt to take pictures with the animals. A witness said he heard a bull elk make warning noises at the two women, who did not leave the elk alone after the man shouted at them to get away. Minutes later, one of the women was injured when the antlers connected with her arm.

Two injured while taking selfies with Elk in Lone Elk Park