CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – Stark Parks is reporting that one of the downtown peregrine falcons has passed away.

“Mystic” had been recovering from injuries sustained in a fight with a neighboring falcon.

She became lethargic while at the park system’s Wildlife Conservation Center last Friday.

She was taken to the veterinarian, and died there.

Mystic was found on the ground back following the fight on May 13th, then taken to the vet for treatment.