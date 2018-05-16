Drama Behind The Scenes Of The Royal Wedding

In this handout image issued by PinPep.com, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle lookalikes Rhys Whittock from Britain and Inmaculada Santisteban Serrano from Spain, ride in a carriage past Buckingham Palace in London Monday May 14, 2018, after they won an international competition competition hosted by easyJet to find Europe's best Royal couple lookalikes. The competition hosted by the airline took place to celebrate the upcoming wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on Saturday May 19. (Joe Pepler/PinPep via AP)

With only a very few days until the Royal Wedding, there is a ton of drama going on behind the scenes. In fact, it feels like an episode of Dr. Phil!

‘”TMZ” reports Thomas Markle may end up walking Meghan down the aisle after all.

Making that more difficult? He’s still in the hospital being treated for pain following a reported heart attack.

Walking her or not, Thomas wants to try to make it to the wedding regardless.

Getting married is complicated enough with adding international-level drama to the mix. And with just four days before her wedding, Meghan Markle is clearly getting more than she ever bargained for. Yesterday we told you that Meghan’s father, Thomas, had backed out of the royal wedding following his “staged photo” scandal. Now? Maybe not.

Even though he’s still in the hospital over his heart condition, “TMZ” says they spoke with Thomas and he’s hoping doctors will release him in time to walk his daughter down the aisle. Is he still invited? Apparently so – and “TMZ” is reporting that Meghan’s reached out.

He tells “TMZ” quote – “I hate the idea of missing one of the greatest moments in history and walking my daughter down the aisle.” Thomas has asked to be released from the hospital by today so he can fly out to England, but doctors hadn’t given him the okay by press time. Still – he appears to be focused on goal. “Of course I’d walk her down the aisle,” he adds. “This is a historic moment. I’d like to be a part of history.”

Speaking of the photo scandal, there are new reports saying Thomas was actually set up by the paparazzi to take the photos. While his daughter (and estranged sister to Meghan) Samantha Markle originally took the blame , it’s now being reported that the Coleman-Rayner News Picture Agency is responsible. Even worse, it could be something of an extortion plot. Sources say the company snapped pics of Thomas buying beer and checking into a shady hotel and offered Thomas a deal. If he posed for “good pictures,” the “bad ones” wouldn’t go public. They would also pay him for his time.

to take the photos. While his daughter (and estranged sister to Meghan) , it’s now being reported that the is responsible. Even worse, it could be something of an extortion plot. Sources say the company snapped pics of Thomas buying beer and checking into a shady hotel and offered Thomas a deal. If he posed for “good pictures,” the “bad ones” wouldn’t go public. They would also pay him for his time. And speaking of Samantha, she got into it with Piers Morgan on “Good Morning Britain” yesterday. She had originally been on the show to ‘stick up for her father,’ but Morgan wasn’t buying it. He called her bluff several times throughout the interview and pointed out that Samantha hasn’t even seen Meghan in more than 10 years. “You’ve spent the last two years criticizing her, you called her a narcissist, selfish, that Hollywood changed her and that Prince Harry shouldn’t marry her,” Piers snarked. “Yet you have the gall to blame ‘media vultures’.”

ONE MORE THING! On a much happier note, Prince Harry and his Meghan have already set their first royal engagement as a married couple. On May 22nd, just three days after their wedding, the couple will celebrate Prince Charles 70th birthday in the garden at Buckingham Palace. More than 6,000 will be there to honor his patronage, military contributions and his support to charity.

