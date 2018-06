A body cam captured the dramatic rescue of 2 year old Kamiyah Vicks. After being lost in the woods for hours, police located her in a clump of foliage. Police received a phone call from her mother saying that her daughter was missing. When police arrived at the scene her mother seemed to be in a “crisis situation.” Kamiyah was seen with her mother the night before being pushed in a stroller near the woods. Details on how she went missing are still being determined.