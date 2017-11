A tourism website is looking for its next “Cancun Experience Officer.” Cancun.com will pay the lucky employee $10,000 a month to explore the area, stay at different hotels, clubs, and restaurants for 6 months. It can either be open to an individual or a social media team. To apply, you’ve gotta submit a 60 second video by December 17th as to why you are the best for the job. You have to be over 18, have a valid passport, and be willing to relocate for 6 months.