JACKSON TWP., Ohio (WHBC) – An argument between two men in their pickup trucks at a Perry Township drive-thru business Tuesday results in gunfire.

One man was hit.

Perry Township police say the man who was shot drove himself to Aultman.

His condition isn’t known.

Police are looking for the suspect vehicle: a white Ford F-150 crew cab pickup truck.

It happened at Jimmy Z’s in the 3400 block of Lincoln Way E.