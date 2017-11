At 4:50 am at a McDonald’s in Australia, a 30 year old man wanted chicken nuggets. When he was told McNuggets were not on the menu that early in the morning, he became very angry, then proceeded to do 4 laps around the parking lot. He then went back thru the drive-thru, and demanded 200 hash browns. Police showed up while he was still waiting for his hash browns. He was arrested when it was found he had a blood alcohol concentration of 0.175.