Early, Absentee Voting Begins for ESC Issue

CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – It’s less than a month until that special election for the participating Stark County ESC school districts.

The schools are looking for funding to improve school safety and mental health in their buildings.

But you can vote on the .49 mill issue today.

That includes obtaining an absentee ballot and getting it to the board office on time.

You can also vote in person at the Board of Elections office just off Route 62 in Canton.

All school districts in the county are voting except the Canton City, Canton Local and Perry Local districts.

Some voters in seven other counties can also vote.

The date of the election is August 7.