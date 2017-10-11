CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – The November election begins on Wednesday, Oct. 11.

Voters can vote an absentee ballot or “early, in person” at the Board of Elections office on Regent Avenue NE just off Route 62.

They can vote Wednesday through Election Eve.

The board office is open Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

There are extended hours beginning at the end of the month.

Deputy Elections Director Jeannette Mullane says the election isn’t drawing the interest that last year’s presidential runoff did, but lots of local folks are running for local offices, representing local constituents.

There’s also the countywide 9-1-1 0.1 mill renewal issue and a number of local issues too.

Here’s a link to the application for an absentee ballot.

You should mail the completed application to the board office at 3525 Regent Ave. NE, Canton, Ohio 44705

All absentee ballots returned by mail must be postmarked by November 6 at the latest.

They can also be returned to the Board of Elections office before 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 7