Earth Day Week: StarkFresh Accepting Gently Used Kitchenware

CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – This is Earth Day Week, and StarkFresh has a way for you to recycle your gently used pots and pans and other cooking supplies.

They have locations where you can drop those items off Friday or Saturday.

The cookware is used in StarkFresh cooking programs where people learn to cook fresh and nutritious meals.

The items can then be donated to participating families.

Here are the dropoff locations and times:

613 Rowland Avenue NE, Canton. Saturday 12-4.

Deli Ohio, 328 Walnut Ave NE, Canton. Friday 8-4, Saturday 10-2.

The Stock Pile, 1387 Clarendon Ave SW. Friday, Saturday 10-3.

City of Canton Recycling Center, 742 Schroyer Ave SW. Saturday 10-2.

North Canton Library, 185 N Main Street, North Canton. Saturday 10-2.

Alliance Health Dept, 537 E Market St, Alliance. Friday 9-4.

FIrst Tee of Canton, 2525 25th Street NE, Canton. Friday 9-5.

Rodman Public Library, 215 E Broadway Street, Alliance. Friday, Saturday 9-5.

Kent State Stark, 6000 Frank Avenue NW, Jackson Twp. Sunday! 1-4.