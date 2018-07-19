Ed Sheeran Documentary Coming Soon! Filmed by Ed Sheeran’s cousin, Murray Cummings, “Songwriter” comes out August 28. The documentary follows the intimate process that is songwriting, following Sheeran through his process and his life. documentaryedlifeprocesssheeransongs SHARE RELATED CONTENT Shirtless Jeff Goldblum Statue Has Appeared Dad Serenades His Baby Man Used Weather Balloon to Fake Own Murder People Jump Out of Moving Cars for New Dance Craze Impatient Cyclist Falls Through Gap Period Parties Are Becoming More Popular