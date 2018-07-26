Egyptian Zoo Paints Donkey to Look Like Zebra
Jul 26, 2018 @ 12:15 PM
A student was visiting a zoo in Cairo, Egypt, and thought one of the zebras looked a little odd. It had a black smudge on it’s face and had unusually long ears. He took some pictures and posted them on Facebook. Well, it turned out that it wasn’t a zebra at all. It was a donkey that was painted to look like a zebra! The fact was confirmed by local veterinarians. The zoo is maintaining it’s a zebra.