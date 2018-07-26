Egyptian Zoo Paints Donkey to Look Like Zebra

A white donkey named Ruben gets black zebra stripes painted on his ears in a downtown alley in Tijuana, Mexico, Thursday, July 3, 2008. The so-called Mexican zebras have been a fixture of the streets of Tijuana since the 1940's. Everyone from Hollywood stars to returning migrants have posed with them for that perfect, souvenir portrait, but the owners of the Mexican zebras say they fear their trade may become the next casualty as spiraling drug violence, including shootouts along the main thoroughfares, has driven away tourists from the border city of 1.4 million. (AP Photo/Guillermo Arias)