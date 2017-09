A good story out of Houston, regarding the rescue of an elderly couple by an unlikely response team: Chik-Fil-A. J.C. and Karen Spencer, regulars at their local Houston Chik-Fil-A, called on Monday with their usual order.. plus a boat. Turns out the couple was stuck in their home. Well, the two managers put their heads together, trying to think of a way to save them. One manager was able to get her husband and a couple of her neighbors to swing by with a boat and jet ski to save the couple!

