MASSILLON, Ohio (WHBC) Early and absentee voting continues, with the 2017 General Election six days away.

The Massillon Museum has a 1.5 mill, 5-year issue on the ballot: 1 mill is a renewal and the other half-mill is an increase.

The museum stresses the new money is for operations only.

The 29,000 square foot facility is adding another 15,000 square feet in August of next year.