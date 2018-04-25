Expert Advice on Preventing Child Poisonings

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WHBC) – When you call the Poison Help Hotline phone number, you are calling the Drug and Poison Information Center in Cincinnati.

The center says every 12 days, a child in the U.S. dies from accidental medical poisoning.

They say that you should assume the worst and not be afraid to call, especially if the possible victim is a toddler or other small child.

Here are their recommendations:

Crawl around on the floor like a child would, looking for items they may want to put in their mouths. Medications should be out of sight and out of reach, even if they have child-resistant caps.

That Drug and Poison Information Center number is 800-222-1222.

Or, text ‘POISON’ to 797979.

You may want to keep this information near or on your phone.