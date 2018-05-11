“Expert” Says to Ask Your Baby Consent Before Changing Diaper?

Deanne Carson is a “sexuality educator” She is working to change the way people view sexual norms and relationships. And while that does sound reasonable, she has made some “suggestions” that are making people scratch their heads. While on an interview on ABC in Australia, she said that people should ask their babies for consent before changing their diaper. You might be wondering how you ask a baby for consent. Carson says that you need to ask your baby if you can change their diaper. Then, once they make eye contact with you, that means they have given you their consent.