Explosion Being Reported at NYC Port Authority

Details are still developing. What we know:

UPDATE 12/11 @ 9:19:

Reports are now saying the person in custody had an explosive device strapped to their body. Police had to strip the suspect down naked in order to remove it from their person.

UPDATE 12/11 @ 8:09:

Police reports are now saying a possible pipe bomb explosion is the cause. One person is in custody. A couple injuries are being reported.

ORIGINAL REPORT:

-A possible explosion has been reported at NYC’s Port Authority.

-Police and Firefighters are on scene, with a bomb squad.

-The area is being evacuated.