Facebook Adds Feature to Stop Spoilers

Facebook wants to make it easier to avoid certain posts on your news feed. Whether it is spoilers from the newest episode of Game of Thrones, or political posts, Facebook wants to make it easier to make your Facebook display the things you want to see. The new feature is called “Keyword Snooze.” It allows users to “snooze” posts that contain whatever keywords you don’t want to see. This will block these stories for 30 days from your news feed. After that, the posts will reappear again. But, you can always choose to snooze them once more.