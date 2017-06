A family received a phone call from the Orange County coroner’s office, telling them their son was deceased. Their son, who has mental illness and chooses to live a homeless lifestyle, calls them from time to time to check in. The last time the family had heard from him was May. The Orange County coroner’s office used fingerprinting to ID the body.

After burying the man they thought was their son, the family received a phone call from their son!

The burial cost was $20,000.

