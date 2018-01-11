Fart Tracking Pills To Reveal Workings of Digestive Track

Because we need an app for everything… This is now an indigestible pill that monitors your digestive track’s gas production. Created by a research team in Australia, this pill takes in information about the amount of hydrogen, carbon dioxide and oxygen that is in your gut, and displays that information in an app on your smartphone. This allows you to monitor your gut gas in real time. The pill can stay in your gastrointestinal tract for days. The pill is about the size of a vitamin, and has already revealed some interesting new information about how our digestive system works.