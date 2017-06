This dad lost his 20 year old daughter last year when she drowned in a hotel pool. The family donated her organs. He decided to do a 2,000 bicycle ride from Wisconsin to Ft. Lauderdale to promote organ donation. On the way he stopped in Louisiana to meet the 21 year old man who received his daughter’s heart. When they met the man gave him a father’s day gift and handed him a stethoscope to be able to hear the heart.