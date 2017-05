Jeffrey Lew, a father of a current Seattle School District student, and an alumnus himself, wanted to give back to the community. Lew decided he could do this by paying the lunch debt of students at his son’s school. The debt was only $97. Lew decided to go even further, and pay off the entire Seattle School District’s debt. The lunch debt for the entire district was over $21,000. Lew was able to raise over $23,000.

