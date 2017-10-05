FDA Says “Love” Is NOT An Ingredient, So Don’t List It!

Grandma, you stop making that pie! The FDA has recently ruled that ‘love’ is not an ingredient after a bakery listed it among the ingredients in their granola. The FDA said that love is not a common, or usual name for an ingredient. While it is hilarious that the FDA felt the need to take time out of their day to clarify that “love” is not an actual ingredient, that isn’t the only problem this bakery has. The business was cited recently for failing to properly clean their baking supplies and restaurant.

