AKRON, Ohio (WHBC) – A 32-year-old Akron man faces federal charges for shutting down the Akron city and Akron Police Department websites back in 2017.

James Robinson faces a federal count related to ‘intentionally causing damage to a protected computer’.

The feds say Robinson sent a code or command that shut the sites down.

They were able to trace the incident back to Robinson when they say he took credit for it on his Twitter account.