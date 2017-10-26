Fields Found Guilty, Sentencing Monday

CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – A 27-year-old Canton man will learn his fate Monday when he is sentenced for the beating death of a 3-year-old boy.

A Stark County jury took two hours Thursday to convict Brent Fields of Murder and Child Endangerment.

This, after Fields had testified in his own defense.

He faces at least 15 years to life in prison.

Fields was convicted for killing little Owen Buggey last October.

The child’s mother Ruth Buggey will also be sentenced later on an Obstructing of Justice charge.

She testified for the prosecution during the trial.