Fields Found Guilty, Sentencing Monday

CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – A 27-year-old Canton man will learn his fate Monday when he is sentenced for the beating death of a 3-year-old boy.

A Stark County jury took two hours Thursday to convict Brent Fields of Murder and Child Endangerment.

This, after Fields had testified in his own defense.

He faces at least 15 years to life in prison.

Fields was convicted for killing little Owen Buggey last October.

The child’s mother Ruth Buggey will also be sentenced later on an Obstructing of Justice charge.

She testified for the prosecution during the trial.

Related Content

Ex-Newsboys Group to Hand Out Book Bags
PD Has Person of Interest in Canton Apartment Shoo...
LifeShare Set to Help Vegas Victims
Man, Baby Get Help After Thursday Canton Fire
Canton PD: Man Shot Self in Store Parking Lot
16-Year-Old McKinley Student Dies from Skateboard ...