Fire Marshal: Play It Memorial Day Safe When Grilling
By Jim Michaels
|
May 25, 2018 @ 7:49 AM

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WHBC) – Whether it’s gathering around the fire ring in the backyard or using the gas grill, there are added fire dangers that are part of the “fun” of the holiday weekend.

State Fire Marshall Jeff Hussey reminds you to keep grills, portable fire pits and other devices at least 10 feet away from the exterior wall of the house.

And he says watch for overhangs!

Hussey says those kinds of fuel-fed fires can spread rapidly.

First responders around the state also answer lots of calls of young children falling into fire pits.

