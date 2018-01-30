Fire Marshall Brings Big Check for MARCS Radios

ANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – It was one of those big ceremonial checks.

But for the State Fire Marshal’s Office, it was the biggest big check they’ve ever written for the MARCS radio system: $806,000.

The monies enable 18 fire departments in Stark County to purchase new radios in order to communicate with all other emergency responders in the county and even the state, if need be.

Fire Marshal Jeff Hussey says the cooperation displayed among the 18 departments as they applied for the grant money was key to them obtaining it.

Each department is receiving a maximum of $50,000.