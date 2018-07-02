Fireworks Scare Your Four Legged Fur Babies

Protect Your Pet From Fireworks Stress – Fireworks may be fun for most humans, but pets get freaked out.

It’s the power of the sound they make that can cause your dog or other pet to panic. Fireworks can reach up to 170 decibels, far past the 120 decibel pain threshold for sound. Did you know that seizure in Spot or Fluffy can be triggered by that level of noise?

Here’s what you should know so everyone in the family can have fun during the holiday.

Keep your pet in an interior room without windows (less noise).

Have the TV or radio up.

If you can hang out with your fur babies, that would be a good idea.

If your pet has a n escape route, they will probably use it. More animals are brought to shelters than anytime of the year because of the fireworks.

Have your pet microchipped and have a collar on them.

Give your dog a break from the safe room for a little bit.

If you set off fireworks, clean up the debris before your pup goes outside. The toxic residue could kill them.

Source: Mental Floss