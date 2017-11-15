A Flat Earth-ers Gathering is Making People Scratch their Heads

The BBC created a video covering the first ever Flat Earth International Conference, held in Raleigh, North Carolina. In it, people share what they think when they see round earth models, as opposed to the flat earth they believe exists. Some of their opinions are: wars, deception, ‘Satan’s greatest lie,’ destruction, and death. One woman shared her own ‘experiment’ she did to prove that the earth is flat. She went down to the seashore, and held a ruler up to the horizon. The horizon matched up with the ruler, so she determined the earth is indeed flat.

Very scientific.