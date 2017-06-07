Florida Woman let’s Snake Bite her Baby to Teach it Lesson

Taking another page out of “strange parenting techniques,” a woman from Florida is turning heads after she posted a strange video to Facebook. In the video, the woman holds a tiny snake up to her baby, and allows it to reach in at the snake. The snake lunges and bites the baby, causing it to cry. The woman laughs in response.

The woman claims she did it to teach her baby a lesson about snakes, and respecting wildlife. The woman has not been named because she has not been charged, but police are investigating.

