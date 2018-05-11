Foodbank Undecided About Building on Former Fishers Property
By Jim Michaels
|
May 11, 2018 @ 11:37 AM

AKRON, Ohio (WHBC) – Now that the Akron Canton Regional Foodbank is taking possession of the former Fishers Foods property in the 1300 block of Cherry Avenue NE in Canton, the Akron-based supplier of food to hundreds of area food pantries will have a warehouse closer to the southern counties in the food bank’s eight-county service area.

Whether that involves the current building or not is up in the air, says CEO Dan Flowers.

Typical food bank warehouses require high ceilings that are not found in a grocery store building.

CEO Flowers says they have always wanted a presence in Canton given the size of some of the pantries in the southern part of the food bank’s service area.

Flowers saying he believes they can someday address food insecurity from that five-acre location.

