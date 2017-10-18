Ford Recalls F150s

FILE - In this March 29, 2011, file photo, new 2011 Ford F-150 trucks are shown at a dealership in Glbert, Ariz. U.S. safety regulators have closed an investigation into power brake assist failures in Ford F-150 pickup trucks without seeking a recall. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says an analysis of complaints and testing showed that even in worst-case situations, the trucks can be stopped with a moderate increase in brake pedal pressure. In June, the agency began investigating about 250,000 pickups from 2011 and 2012 after finding seven crashes and 466 consumer complaints. (AP Photo/Matt York, File)