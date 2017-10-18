Ford Recalls F150s
Ford is recalling over 1 million F 150 trucks from 2015 and 2017. The problem is that some door latches are faulty and will open unexpectedly while the truck is in motion. The other problem is that sometimes the door won’t open when the driver wants it to.