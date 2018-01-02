Forget Dieting, Kid-dulting Is Where It’s At!

If you are looking to make a positive change in your life, but the thought of rigorous dieting has you feeling discouraged, consider this option! Psychologist Dr. Arroll says that reconnecting with your inner child will make you feel happier, healthier, and relieve stress. Take time to play games, doodle, color, or take spontaneous adventures! Getting in touch with your inner child and indulging in nostalgic activities has been shown to give positive health benefits. But. don’t confuse getting in touch with your inner child with acting childish. There is a difference. It’s important to differentiate the two, and not act irresponsibly.