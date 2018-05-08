Former Student Dies in Fire Near University of Akron

AKRON, Ohio (WHBC) – A death in a house fire in Akron Monday morning.

26-year-old Kevin McCollum was found dead in the second-floor bedroom of a house on Grant Street.

That’s where the fire started.

The building normally houses a number of University of Akron students.

McCollum is reportedly a former student, but two others who escaped the flames were apparently registered at the university.

The American Red Cross is assisting those two students.

The Akron Fire Department is looking for the cause.