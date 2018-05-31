FREE DONUT FRIDAY!

Tomorrow is National Donut Day, which means tomorrow there are lots of freebies and deals on the tasty pastries.
The holiday goes back to 1938, when it was established to honor The Salvation Army Donut Lassies, women who served the sweets to soldiers during World War I.
And here’s where you can find the doughy deals for National Doughnut Day this year:
- BI-LO: Get a 50% discount on all doughnuts in the bakery Friday.
- Clinton Hall: Through Friday, the “Twisted Donut Burger” with a side of fries is just $16. The limited-time burger is a twist on the New York restaurant’s grilled cheese doughnut and has bacon, jalapenos and Twisted Tea-infused icing.
- Cumberland Farms: From 5 a.m. to 10 a.m. Friday, get a free doughnut with purchase of any dispensed beverage, including hot or iced coffee, fountain or frozen beverages. But this deal is only valid at new concept or remodeled locations.
- Duck Donuts: Get one free classic doughnut Friday.
- Duffy’s Sports Grill: This Friday, get one free order of Red Velvet doughnuts.
- Dunkin’ Donuts – Score a free classic doughnut when you buy any beverage Friday, while supplies last.
- Edible Arrangements: They have new Edible Donuts made with granny smith apples, chocolate and a variety of toppings. On Friday, get a free “doughnut” and from June 2-6 any size or combo is buy-one-get-one free.
- Harveys: Get a 50% discount on all doughnuts in the bakery Friday.
- Honey Dew Donuts: Get a free S’More Donut with the purchase of any medium or larger beverage Friday at participating locations, while supplies last.
- Krispy Kreme – Get a free doughnut Friday, no purchase necessary.
- LaMar’s Donuts: Get any doughnut with a hole for free on Friday with a Golden Ticket coupon, which you can print or show on your smartphone.
- Martin’s Super Market: Get a free doughnut from the case Friday.
- Papa John’s: Get a free order of their warm donut holes Friday with any online purchase. Starting June 2, use promo code DONUT for a free order with any purchase of two pizzas.
- Rise Biscuits Donuts: All locations will donate 100% of Friday’s sales of the Chocolate Icing Donut to a local food bank.
- Shipley Do-Nuts: Get one free glazed do-nut Friday from 5 a.m. to noon for what the Texas-based chain is calling “National Do-Nut Day.”
- Tim Hortons: Only five U.S. locations will have “Gold Timbits” and the first guest to ask for them after 6 a.m. Friday at the select locations will get the edible 24k gold-covered Timbits for free and win free doughnuts for a year. It’s a hunt to find the locations but company officials say they’re in the Detroit, Columbus, Ohio, and Buffalo, N.Y.
- Walmart – Come by Friday for a free glazed doughnut
- Winn-Dixie: Get a 50% discount on all doughnuts in the supermarket’s bakery Friday.
