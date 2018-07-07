What? Where!? July is Ice Cream Month – here are the places you can score some FREE ice cream!!
July is here and not only do we get a nice holiday at the beginning of the month, it’s also National Ice Cream Month, so all kinds of shops are offering deals. Some places are running specials all month long, but others are saving their freebies for National Ice Cream Day, which is Sunday, July 15th. Here’s where you can get a scoop of summer’s favorite treat for free this month.
- Baskin-Robbins – Download the Baskin Robbins app to get National Ice Cream Day special offers like a BOGO cone, BOGO 99-cent sundaes, and $2 off a medium milkshake. Plus, on July 31st, all regular and kid-sized scoops are just $1.50.
- Carvel – Come in on July 15th for a buy one get one free deal on soft serve in a cone or cup of any size.
- Dippin’ Dots – They’re giving away a free mini cup of Dippin’ Dots on National Ice Cream Day. Giveaway times vary by location, so check for stores and shopping center locations.
- Whole Foods Market – The grocery store is partnering with some our favorites, Ben & Jerry’s and Talenti on a three-day sale to celebrate National Ice Cream Day. From July 13th to 15th customers can get two pints of those brands for $6. And Prime Members can save an extra 10%. Sweet!