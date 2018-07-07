What? Where!? July is Ice Cream Month – here are the places you can score some FREE ice cream!!

July is here and not only do we get a nice holiday at the beginning of the month, it’s also National Ice Cream Month, so all kinds of shops are offering deals. Some places are running specials all month long, but others are saving their freebies for National Ice Cream Day, which is Sunday, July 15th. Here’s where you can get a scoop of summer’s favorite treat for free this month.