Freezing Rain & Snow

STAY HOME!! The roads are a mess at this hour. 10 accidents on 77 alone between Akron and New Philly. Road crews are working feverishly to make travel safe.
This from the National Weather Service in Cleveland
Detailed Forecast
This Afternoon
Snow and sleet, possibly mixed with freezing rain. Steady temperature around 30. North wind around 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. Total daytime ice accumulation of 0.1 to 0.2 of an inch possible. Total daytime snow and sleet accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Tonight
Snow, possibly mixed with freezing rain, becoming all snow after 7pm. Low around 13. Wind chill values as low as -3. Blustery, with a north wind 18 to 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. Little or no ice accumulation expected. New snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches possible.
Saturday
A chance of snow showers, mainly before 7am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 16. Wind chill values as low as -3. North wind 11 to 17 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
