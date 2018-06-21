Fresh Mark Workers Claim Arrests Were Violent, Many Released

Workers arrested on June 19, 2018 at Salem Fresh Mark plant. (Courtesy ICE, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement)

SALEM, Ohio (WHBC) – Some of the 146 employees of the Salem Fresh Mark meat processing plant are claiming their arrests were violent in nature on Tuesday, with some of them slammed to the floor.

2800 employees at the four Fresh Mark locations belong to the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union local.

The union calls Tuesday’s action an “egregious show of force” by the Trump administration.

ICE says 60 of those arrested have been released, but the union claims those men and women and others not picked up in the raid have been fearful about going to work.

ICE says the 60 were released for humanitarian purposes.