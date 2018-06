Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) reacts to a call during the second half of Game 1 of basketball's NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and the Cavaliers in Oakland, Calif., Thursday, May 31, 2018. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

When George Hill hit his first free throw with 4 seconds left it tied the game. Then he missed the second one and JR Smith grabbed the rebound and held it. Did he think we were up one point?