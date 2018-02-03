The Vince Lombardi Trophy is seen before a news conference by Commissioner Roger Goodell in advance of the Super Bowl 52 football game, Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018, in Minneapolis. The Philadelphia Eagles play the New England Patriots on Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Well, it all comes down to this. It’s Super Bowl LII in Minneapolis as the New England Patriots take on the Philadelphia Eagles. Pink will sing the National Anthem, Justin Timberlake will perform at halftime. Who’ll win?