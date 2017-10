CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – Area gasoline stations with price increases this week.

The AAA Tuesday morning average for the Canton-Massillon metropolitan area (Stark and Carroll Counties) was $2.36 a gallon.

That’s up 10-cents from Monday.

Gas Buddy indicated some stations particularly in the Massillon area were taking the price up into the $2.50s.

AAA says the state of Ohio average was $2.46 a gallon.