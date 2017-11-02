Gasoline Purchase Advice: Shop Around

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WHBC) – The best advice we can give you on gasoline prices: shop around.

Prices were all over the map Thursday morning.

They were anywhere from the $2.20s to $2.70 a gallon in Canton and Massillon, according to Gas Buddy.

In Alliance, you’re anywhere from the $2.40s to $2.70.

AAA says the Chicago spot market has the highest prices in the country right now.

And that’s where the area gets a lot of its fuel.

There was a leak in the Explorer Pipeline which sends petroleum from West Texas to the Midwest.

And, some refineries are doing late-season maintenance work.