A couple decided they would reveal the gender of their baby in one of the new, fun ways couples like to do. So what did the couple choose to do? Balloons? Maybe cake? Nope, they choose to set off fireworks from a laundry rack. The first couple fireworks shoot into the sky, but explode close to the ground causing cinders to fall down on the crowd. The other ones, though, shoot straight INTO the crowd.

Luckily no one was hurt to severely.