If you are willing to put yourself through pain for science, you can earn yourself $100 bucks! Researchers in Hawaii are looking for a scientifically proven method to treat jellyfish stings. Locals and tourists have many different remedies for jellyfish stings, but none of them are scientifically proven to work. Scientists want to change that! So, scientists are looking for people who are willing participants to stung so they can try out different cures to see which works best.