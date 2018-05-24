Giant Killer Worms Invading France! Going mostly undetected for nearly two decades, France now has an infestation problem with giant worms! These worms are an invasive species, and pose a major threat to local fauna! Not to mention, they are uber gross. francegrosshammerheadinfestationworms SHARE RELATED CONTENT NFL Will Fine Teams For Players Kneeling During Anthem Ashton Kutcher Donated HOW MUCH To Ellen’s Charity? What’s Good? 5.23.18 Man Court Ordered to Move Out of Parents’ Home Bad Lip Reading: Royal Wedding Scratch and Sniff Stamps?