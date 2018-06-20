Giant Moths Looking For Love!

Poplar Hawk moths have taken over a town in the UK! Many residents became worried of the sudden appearance of these giant moths. But wildlife experts told residents not to fear! The moths only exist for one reason: to find a mate. They can’t even eat or drink. They exist solely for making babies. After “doing the deed,” the moths then die. One of the reasons residents of the town were so concerned is probably because a nearby town was cordoned off after they were infested with toxic caterpillars!