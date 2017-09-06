Girl Throws Poo out Window, Gets Stuck Trying to Retrieve It

Chalked up as “worst first date in the history of the world.” Liam, one half of the couple in question, had a wonderful time with his date. They went out to eat, then retired back to his place to watch a documentary on Scientology (thrilling). The woman he was hanging out with went to the restroom, then came out panicked. Apparently, she went ‘number two,’ but it wasn’t flushing. She panicked and threw it out the window. The problem? It landed on the window. And his windows don’t lead out to the garden. They open to a tiny gap, which then has another window on the other side of it that doesn’t open. Liam’s date insisted on him lowering her through the window to get her, ahem, stuff. But, she got stuck. And firefighters had to be called.

