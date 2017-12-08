GlenOak Student Killed, Brother Injured in Plain Crash

PLAIN TWP., Ohio (WHBC) – Holiday tragedy for a local family and school district.

A GlenOak High School student was killed and his brother badly injured in a one-car crash in Plain Township Thursday afternoon.

The State Highway Patrol says 18-year-old Aaron Laudermilt was going too fast entering a curve on Middlebranch Avenue just south of Mount Pleasant Street when he hit a utility pole and a tree.

The car ended up on its side in front of a nearby house.

Laudermilt was dead at the scene.

His 16-year-old brother Kevin sustained serious injuries and is at Akron Children’s.

The boys were wearing seat belts.