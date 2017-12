If you have a Buick, Cadillac, Chevy or GMC you will be soon be able to shop using s touchscreen on your dashboard. You’ll be able to order food and gas from places including Dunkin’ Donuts, TGI Fridays and ExxonMobil. Starbucks will be added to the list in the near future. GM says the reason they are adding it is that retailers are upset we are in the car an average of an hour a day and we’re not shopping.